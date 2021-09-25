#CleanTok: How to clean your home, TikTok-style
Share this article:
YOU might find this hard to believe but cleaning does not always have to be a chore. Yes, really. A clean home has far more benefits than making your humble abode aesthetically pleasing.
Look no further than TikTok. The video-sharing platform has some clever and safe hacks to deep clean your home, with its trending hashtag #CleanTok.
Deep clean a mattress
Our beds are our sleeping places, our cocoons in winter. I will take one for the team and admit that for some, it is our all-in-one office during the pandemic. That’s why it is important that our beds and mattress are clean. This video shows how bicarb of soda and eucalyptus oil can solve your allergy issues.
@jessicahaizman
Save this for your next deep clean! #deepclean #deepcleaning #mattresscleaning #mattress #diy #masterbedroom #bedroom #cleanhome #homemaker♬ original sound - Jessica Haizman | Home Tips
Washing your washing machine
A washing machine does the most for your clothes. It gets rid of pesky stains and it makes your clothing smell good. But since it does all the washing, how do you treat it well and wash the washing machine? This #CleanTok video has the answer.
@carolina.mccauley
How to deep clean a washing machine #cleantok #cleanwithme #cleaninghacks♬ Love Not War (The Tampa Beat) - Jason Derulo & Nuka
Laundry Stripping
If you spend your time scrolling through TikTok, you might have seen the laundry stripping trend. If you aren’t as clued up, laundry stripping is the process of soaking your dirty laundry in a mixture of products for a long period to remove dirt, stains, and product buildup.
@danielsclan
Still nasty🤢 #cleaningtiktok #clean #cleaning #laundry #laundrystripping #nasty #part1 #blanket♬ Taylor Swift - Bad Blood (Covers) - Mason Lea
Cleaning your much-loved devices
As lockdown continues, we spend most of our time in front of our laptops, binging our favourite shows and watching cats do weird things. Because we use them so much, a lot of dirt and gunk get trapped on and under the surface.
@allisonscleanin
How to properly and safely clean you TV and computer screens. You can use code “allison” for 15% off mytrueearth.com #allisonscleanin #cleaninglady♬ Sunny Day - Ted Fresco
Cleaning your fan
Winter is gone, Spring is here and the heat is coming out in full force. Now is a great time to take out the fan. Well, it’s probably covered in dust and dirt after months in storage but, luckily, there is a video to help you solve that problem.
@kyvolhometips
👍Useful tips updated everyday: How to clean fan, Easiest way#cleaning #fan #cleaningtiktok #cleaninghacks #cleaningvideo #hometips♬ NAV “Wanted You” ft. Lil Uzi Vert - rishi_zam
IOL