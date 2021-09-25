CleanTok: How to clean your home, TikTok-style

YOU might find this hard to believe but cleaning does not always have to be a chore. Yes, really. A clean home has far more benefits than making your humble abode aesthetically pleasing. Look no further than TikTok. The video-sharing platform has some clever and safe hacks to deep clean your home, with its trending hashtag #CleanTok.

A washing machine does the most for your clothes. It gets rid of pesky stains and it makes your clothing smell good. But since it does all the washing, how do you treat it well and wash the washing machine? This #CleanTok video has the answer. @carolina.mccauley How to deep clean a washing machine #cleantok #cleanwithme #cleaninghacks ♬ Love Not War (The Tampa Beat) - Jason Derulo & Nuka Laundry Stripping If you spend your time scrolling through TikTok, you might have seen the laundry stripping trend. If you aren’t as clued up, laundry stripping is the process of soaking your dirty laundry in a mixture of products for a long period to remove dirt, stains, and product buildup.