Clever cops uncover vegetable trader's lucrative drug operation









GEVANG: Stall owner Cape Town - An alleged mandrax dealer from New Horizons has finally been caught after clever cops stopped him before he could make a delivery of drugs worth over R14 000. Grassy Park SAPS commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says after months of trying to catch the “mastermind” behind a drug dealing operation which uses a vegetable stall as a front, alert officers finally arrested the man on Saturday morning. “There is a house in New Horizons where there is an old man selling vegetables and we know they are selling mandrax for R50 a tablet,” Laing says. Tablets “Each time the officers go and search, they find the old man who sells the vegetables and the tablets for the dealer but never the dealer.

“He is very clever and always sits in the main house so he is not anywhere near the drugs.”

Laing says while out on patrol on Saturday morning, officers spotted the dealer’s white Toyota Tazz driving behind them.

“He is actually from Steenberg and drives in to New Horizons. They saw him and stopped and jumped out and conducted a search.

Valued

“While going through his car, they found 298 mandrax tablets valued at R14 900 under the car seat and he was taken to the station.”

The 55-year-old man was charged with drug dealing and appeared in Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

“At this stage we are waiting for the docket to return from court so we can see what transpired,” says Laing.

“I applaud the officers for being proactive in bringing a suspected drug dealer to book.”

Daily Voice