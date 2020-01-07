Cape Town - An alleged mandrax dealer from New Horizons has finally been caught after clever cops stopped him before he could make a delivery of drugs worth over R14 000.
Grassy Park SAPS commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says after months of trying to catch the “mastermind” behind a drug dealing operation which uses a vegetable stall as a front, alert officers finally arrested the man on Saturday morning.
“There is a house in New Horizons where there is an old man selling vegetables and we know they are selling mandrax for R50 a tablet,” Laing says.
Tablets
“Each time the officers go and search, they find the old man who sells the vegetables and the tablets for the dealer but never the dealer.