Ziyaad Haywood, 34

Cape Town - One of the most dangerous criminals on the Cape Flats will go on trial at the Cape High Court next month to face 21 charges, including murder, robbery and kidnapping. Ziyaad Haywood, 34, dubbed the “Closet Killer”, was indicted at the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court this week, nearly four years after he went on a car robbery spree during which he allegedly killed three men and attempted to kill a woman.

After being on the run for almost two years, he was arrested by Grassy Park police on 7 July 2018 following a tip-off.

He was found hiding in a room behind a cupboard in his parents’ Lotus River home.

Moegsien and Julega Haywood were arrested for harbouring a fugitive.

Moegsien and Julega Haywood

In December, police foiled an attempt by Haywood to escape at Wynberg Magistrates’ Court.

According to the indictment, Haywood and two accomplices held Imraan Daya, 27, and a friend at gunpoint on 29 May 2015 while they were sitting in Daya’s white VW Golf in Lansdowne.

Daya was kidnapped and assaulted at a panel beating workshop in Ottery, where the suspects also held up the owner and stole a vehicle.

R10 000 was withdrawn from Daya’s bank account and his body was found dumped the next day at Wolfgat Nature Reserve.

Imraan Daya, 27

Three months later a Kensington family reported an armed robbery at their home where Haywood and his father allegedly stole a Suzuki motorcycle, R1000 cash, and other items after arranging to meet the homeowner to purchase a bike.

On 26 January 2016, Haywood was caught hiding in a cupboard in his parents’ home after he and his father allegedly hijacked a motorist in Lansdowne.

Police confiscated 458 cartridges, several illegal firearms, silencers, bulletproof vests and police IDs, as well as the stolen motorbike.

The Daily Voice broke the story.

Several months later Haywood hijacked an Audi TT, parked it at N1 City Mall and asked Moegamat Nasser Ganief to pick him up and drop him in Parow.

When questioned by cops, Ganief identified Haywood as the suspect, but a day before he was due to meet with the investigating officer, he was shot and killed at his Parow home, allegedly by Haywood.

On 5 November 2016, Haywood allegedly shot and killed security guard Herman Hendricks at China Town in Ottery and also stole his firearm and ammunition.

Haywood’s pre-trial conference will get underway on 15 March at the Cape High Court.

