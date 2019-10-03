Heartbroken relatives of Faried Lakay, 44, the founder of Only The Brave (OTB) Football Club, say they watched in disbelief as he was declared dead in the parking lot of the Heideveld Sports Field.
His sister Sharief Lakay-Wehr, 46, said the family spent the day on the field, supporting her brother and his club for the finals in the LFA League, where they played against Goal 50.
“It was at exactly 10.05pm when the shooting happened in the parking lot,” she said.
“They just won the match 6-1 and he was getting in the car with a friend when the shots went off. We still can’t believe he was shot seven times.”