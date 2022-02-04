Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages recognised as top employer for 12th consecutive year

Cape Town - The Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB) has once again been recognised as a top employer for 2022 by the Top Employers Institute Africa for the 21th year in a row. CCPB was acknowledged for its exceptional human resources and people management practices among 24 organisations from 31 African countries.

Certifications were based on companies’ approach to people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity and inclusion. CCPB’s People and Development director, Bryn Morse has the philosophy that companies thrive in empowering their employees. “People are at the heart of what we do, and our priority is to consistently ensure our staff complement is not only always safe, but satisfied,” Morse said.

He said by creating an enabling environment, CCPB employees are given opportunities to grow and reach their full potential. “Our values and purpose are the main factors that drive a working culture of professional satisfaction and development at CCPB. “When we grow and engage our employees, it mobilises and unites team members. Ultimately, we are able to help our employees feel valued and motivated across all levels in the organisation.

“An environment that enables continuous improvement has always been one of CCPB’s core values. We are proud to have been able to help our employees grow, and this approach will continue to help serve the company as well,” Morse said. The company’s Leadership University, which was established in 2018, was developed to enhance employees’ skills development. The company has opened the university to all employees across the board in its belief that ‘everyone is a leader’.