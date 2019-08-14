The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday said it has started with the assessments to finding 120 seasonals firefighters to help boost efforts to fight wildfires during the warmer months. PHOTO: Supplied.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday said it has started with the assessments to finding 120 seasonal firefighters to help boost efforts to fight wildfires during the warmer months. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the physical assessments are being held this week.

In the first two days, 525 applicants participated in the assessment. About 241 successfully completed the assessment and would next participate in a written assessment to test mathematics and comprehension, which would then be followed by an interview before the final appointments are made.

The seasonal firefighter programme is an annual intervention designed to boost the number of firefighters ahead of spring and summer.

“Fighting fires is demanding and the City needs to ensure that those who will be responding to the many emergency calls are competent and mentally and physically fit to be on the fire line. Although the primary objective is to protect lives and property, the City’s Fire Service also has a responsibility to ensure that seasonal firefighters have a high level of fitness and are up to the demands of the working environment,” Smith said.

During the physical assessments, applicants are subjected to a 1.9 meter reach test, a 2.4 kilometre run, which men have to complete in under 12 minutes and females in under 13 minutes, 30 push-ups in 60 seconds, 30 sit-ups in 60 seconds and carrying two 25 kilogram containers over a distance of 100 metres.

The seasonal firefighters will report for duty on November 1, and will work under the close supervision of permanent firefighters in responding to vegetation fires. As part of their daily routine at the fire station where they will be based, they are required to attend to maintenance tasks such as the inspection and cleaning of firefighting vehicles and equipment, Smith said.

“The City’s Fire and Rescue Service has earned the trust, admiration and appreciation of many communities for their tireless efforts in safeguarding lives and property. The seasonal firefighters have had a hand in developing that reputation and I am sure they’ll serve us with distinction again this year,” he added.

