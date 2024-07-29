Cold front with damaging winds to hit Eastern Cape as isolated thundershowers persist in Western Cape

A cold front with strong winds is expected to impact several areas of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Western Cape, which has been affected by heavy rains, will experience isolated thundershowers.
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an advisory regarding the very cold, wet, and windy conditions expected in both
The advisory warned that the strong winds expected in the Eastern Cape will cause difficulty in navigation at sea and potentially cause vessels to take on water or capsize.
It was further warned that the winds might cause damage to coastal infrastructure by disrupting and beachfront activities.
Meanwhile, the Western Cape, which has been severely impacted by heavy rains causing R16.6 million in damage to electricity infrastructure in the City of Cape Town, will experience mild rain and cold conditions.
“We are expecting isolated thundershowers to still remain along the south coast of the Western Cape province but it spreads around the south coast and will touch areas of the western half of the Eastern Cape,” said weather forecaster at SAWS, Lehlohonolo Thobela said.
On Wednesday, Thobela said the Western Cape will get a break with no rain but cold conditions will persist in the province and influence the Free State, Gauteng as well as parts of Mpumalanga.
“The will be some drizzle in some parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo. On Thursday, isolated thundershowers are expected in the central parts which will affect the eastern area of the Eastern Cape, south-west of KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, North West, as well as Gauteng,” he said.
