Cold front with damaging winds to hit Eastern Cape as isolated thundershowers persist in Western Cape

A cold front with strong winds is expected to impact several areas of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Western Cape, which has been affected by heavy rains, will experience isolated thundershowers. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an advisory regarding the very cold, wet, and windy conditions expected in both

The advisory warned that the strong winds expected in the Eastern Cape will cause difficulty in navigation at sea and potentially cause vessels to take on water or capsize. It was further warned that the winds might cause damage to coastal infrastructure by disrupting and beachfront activities. Meanwhile, the Western Cape, which has been severely impacted by heavy rains causing R16.6 million in damage to electricity infrastructure in the City of Cape Town, will experience mild rain and cold conditions.