Comebacks to those awkward questions we all face at festive season get-togethers

It is that time of the year again. No, I don’t mean the festive season but the things that go with it – namely year-end events and Christmas lunches. While these are normally okay, if not great, the day can take a turn for the worse when the inevitable dreaded questions about your personal life from your overly curious relatives come up.

We have compiled a list of comebacks to these tough, uncomfortable or downright weird questions. So when are you getting married/having children? The marriage question is usually aimed at those who have been single for a long time, are in a long-term relationship or engaged. If you are married, you get the question about babies. You just can’t win.

Both are in no way other people’s business. Politely but sternly inform them that it is none of their business or if there are plans for the above, give a vague “We’ll see”. “Are you sure you should be eating that?” Any comment or question about weight is unacceptable. And at the dinner table, it’s even worse. If you get this question at any time during this festive season, say: “Yes I am sure I should.” Or simply take a big bite into the nearest snack and watch them squirm.

I see you bought a new air fryer (or any big purchase). How much was it? While there isn’t anything wrong with a little small talk and asking the price of things, at a dinner or event, anything related to a person’s finances or budget is a no-go. The best way to approach this uncomfortable topic is just to give a price range. Here is an example: “Oh, air fryers are all the rage hey. Air fryers can go from anything between R1 000 to R4 000.” That way, you are answering the question without giving anything away about your financial situation. Did you hear about *insert name of the regular subject of gossip*

