Celeste Nurse in hospital with Zephany before she was abducted. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Zephany Nurse, the missing newborn who was found 17 years after she was snatched from a hospital, is busy writing a book and making a documentary about her life.

The 21-year-old has taken to Facebook ahead of the publication of the book and the release of her film.

Zephany, who grew up with a different name with her kidnapper and became a mother herself a year ago, told her friends and family that she was delighted work on the projects were almost done.

She said she was working with a “great team” and “amazing” authors, lawyers, social workers and a production team on the projects, and thanked them for their support given over “long hours of meetings”.

The young woman did not reveal the title of the book and documentary.

Meanwhile, Zephany recently declared her love and respect for the woman who raised her and who was convicted of her kidnapping.

Zephany said she would always love her “mommy” and said people should not judge the woman for what she has done “if you have no idea what I was sent into”.

She then alluded that getting to know her biological parents, Morne and Celeste Nurse, was tough, talking about how she had to “endure shocking experiences entering into a new relationship”.

She said if people knew the truth they would realise the “grass is not as green as you think it is on the other side, trust me on that”.

The young woman has a one-year-old daughter, but has declined to reveal the father’s identity.

On Wednesday, dad Morne Nurse would not comment on the book or documentary.

In 2016, Zephany’s kidnapper, a 52-year-old woman from the Retreat area, was sentenced to a 10-year term.

She was convicted of kidnapping, fraud and contravening the Children’s Act after snatching three-day-old Zephany from her mother’s arms at Groote Schuur Hospital in April 1997.

The Nurse couple’s 17-year search for their daughter ended when their younger biological daughter befriended Zephany at high school.

Classmates noticed the girls’ striking resemblance and when the younger sister told her father, he contacted the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

DNA tests revealed the matric girl was indeed Zephany.

Daily Voice