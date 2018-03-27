Cape Town - Wednesday is the one day of the year that the family of 11-year old Stacha Arends have been dreading.

It marks the day when her body was found, after she had been raped and killed.

Relatives say while they are reliving their horror, they also want to commemorate her life by hosting a party at St George’s Home for Girls in Wynberg on Easter Sunday, April 1.

Family members will be handing out party packets and vanity bags to girls at the home.

Stacha disappeared on March 27, 2017, after she was lured out of her friend’s home in Matroosberg Street, Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, where she was watching movies.

A day later, her naked body was found on a sports field in Tafelsig.

Her neighbour Randy Tango was sentenced to three life terms in the Western Cape High Court in December for the rape and murder of Stacha.

On Tuesday, Stacha’s mother, Sandy Markgraff, shared an emotional message on Facebook.

“Today at 12.25pm, you left your loving home to (go to) a friend, little did I know it would be my last day to see that beautiful smile, that loving hug and that pure heart,” the mom wrote.

“At 2.30pm I went to see where you are, walking up and down, shouting your name, hoping that I could just find you.

“When I couldn’t, I knew and said that’s not my girl, she would never leave this road.

“If only I knew you were two houses away (at Tango’s home)...the 28th of March (would) be the day you took your last breath on earth, but I’m thankful for the 11 yrs of memories we had together.” (sic)

Daily Voice