Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Community members jumped into action to help a mother give birth to her baby in the road. On Monday, Olivia Adams of Hillview was busy making tea when her daughter rushed inside to say a woman was giving birth on the street next to the tuck shop in Southern Hills.

“When I got outside, the woman screamed “Allah hu Akbar”, and the head of the baby could already be seen,” says Olivia.

The woman gave birth to her baby boy in the road and Olivia covered her with a blanket while her sister Jaydea Margeman, 22, who dreams of becoming a nurse, removed the afterbirth.

Olivia says the mother was identified as Fazlin Jonas of Lavender Hill.

“She only had a bag with tins and other items, and no baby stuff, and said she didn’t know she was pregnant,” says Olivia.

She says people wanted to cut the umbilical cord with scissors and tie it with a washing peg, but she Googled it and found it was best to take mom and baby to the hospital.

“An unknown man and his wife came with a bakkie and rushed her and the baby to Retreat Day hospital. My sister went with her in the vehicle,” adds Olivia.

Monique Johnstone, spokesperson for Western Cape Government Health, confirmed the mother and baby are currently being treated at Groote Schuur Hospital.

Olivia is now appealing to people to donate baby clothing, nappies and toiletries for the baby.

If you would like to assist, please contact Fazlin’s mother, Faeeza Jonas, on 076 032 0273.

Donations can also be dropped off at 13 Kepel Court, Lavender Hill.

Daily Voice