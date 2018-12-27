Bonteheuwel residents are in mourning after a beloved resident was gunned down in a drive-by attack on Christmas Eve.

Cape Town - Bonteheuwel residents are in mourning after a beloved resident was gunned down in a drive-by attack on Christmas Eve. It is believed armed men travelling in a Toyota Fortuner sped down Jakkalsvlei Avenue just before 10pm and opened fire on a crowd of people on a corner of Bonteheuwel Avenue, hitting three of them.

The deceased man, identified only as Boeta Nazeem, 56, died on the scene.

Two other wounded victims, both of whom are 57 years old, were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A resident of the neighbourhood says Boeta Nazeem was one of the good guys.

“He was such a nice man. He was not a gangster, he was a man who loved everyone’s children,” he said.

“[He was] a friendly face in the community who would not hurt a fly. We truly lost someone great in our community due to the senseless acts of heartless gangsters.”

Boeta Nazeem’s janaazah was held after 4pm on Christmas Day.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, confirmed a case of murder and two cases of attempted murder are currently being investigated.

“A shooting incident occurred at Jakkalsvlei [Avenue]about 9.50pm on Monday whereby three people were shot by unidentified suspects in a Toyota Fortuner,” she says.

“A 56-year-old man was fatally wounded and two other victims, both aged 57 years old, were transported to hospital for medical attention.

“Circumstances surrounding the incidents are under investigation and the suspects are yet to be arrested.”

