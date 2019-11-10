File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Community radio owners say they are pushing for amendments to the law prevent radio stations losing their operating licences. The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) is preparing to publish a list of unused broadcasting frequencies which might include those from stations closed down for operating without licences.

Icasa chief executive Willington Ngwepe said those who did not apply for renewals or failed to timeously submit their applications would not be entitled to licences, as the frequencies will be available for the new licensing process.

“We advise all affected communities whose stations may have been shut down to regroup and apply for the available licences in terms of the ensuing licensing process,” said Ngwepe.

Icasa said if the National Community Radio Forum wished to amend the laws to include the community media sector, it should approach the government.