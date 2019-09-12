Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Metrorail has warned of long delays and cancellations following the derailment of a train at Bellville Station on Thursday morning. 

In a tweet sent out shortly after 6am the carrier warned of extended travel times of over an hour on the Northern line due to a derailment of train number T3202 at Bellville Station. 

At this stage it's not clear if anyone has been injured. 

More details on this story to follow. 

