Cape Town - Metrorail has warned of long delays and cancellations following the derailment of a train at Bellville Station on Thursday morning. In a tweet sent out shortly after 6am the carrier warned of extended travel times of over an hour on the Northern line due to a derailment of train number T3202 at Bellville Station.

Extended travel time of 60+ minutes on the Northern Line due to a derailment of T3202 at Bellville Station. Allow for platform changes at Bellville Station — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) September 12, 2019

Extended travel time of 90+ minutes on the Strand and Muldersvlei line due to T3202 that derailed at Bellville station. Strand/Muldersvlei trains remain in a holding pattern until service on the line resumes. — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) September 12, 2019

The following trains are cancelled due to T3202 that derailed at Bellville:

T2805, T2804,T2303,T2304, T2307,T2308. — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) September 12, 2019

At this stage it's not clear if anyone has been injured.

More details on this story to follow.

