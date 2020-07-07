‘Con’ grandfather sells his car, reports it stolen

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A Steenberg grandfather, who tried to trick Grassy Park cops into recovering his sold vehicle by reporting a fake theft case, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court yesterday on perjury charges. The 67-year-old, who had been nagging detectives to find his “stolen” Toyota Tazz was arrested on Friday after cops caught him out. Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, said Mo-aim Cosyn had been harassing police and wasted weeks of their time. “He first came here on 4 June very distressed because he said his Toyota Tazz was stolen from his yard and claimed police refused to help him,” said Laing. “He does not live in the Grassy Park precinct, but came here all the way from Steenberg and bad-mouthed cops at Steenberg SAPS.

“He claimed that after his car was stolen, he saw the alleged skelm (thief) driving around in his car and claimed police refused to take action.

“It was a very serious allegation because police officers could lose their jobs over that.”

Laing said they nevertheless opened a case docket and a detective was assigned.

“The detective spent weeks going to the properties where he claimed he saw the car.

“He came back to the station and kept giving her addresses and each time she would go look and could find nothing. She really tried her best to help him,” said Laing.

Last week the detective made a breakthrough when she spotted the car at one of the properties listed by Cosyn in Steenberg, but as she got ready to arrest the driver for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, she got a fright when the man produced proof he had purchased the car.

“The man had contracts showing that the oupa (grandfather) had sold the car for R45 000 and what made it worse was that he had actually sold the car in 2018 already and just came in June to make a fake case,” said an angry Laing.

He said Cosyn was called to the cop shop on Friday after the new owner gave a statement.

“During an interrogation the elderly man admitted to filing a fake theft case and was charged with perjury.

“His reasons are still unclear, but there are consequences for reporting fake cases.”

Cosyn appeared in court yesterday where he was granted bail and his case was postponed to 14 July.

Daily Voice