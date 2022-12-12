Concern about False Bay coastline after another body was dumped

Cape Town - There has been a growing concern from residents along the False Bay coastline as its beaches have become the place to dispose of dead bodies. This comes after a body of an unidentified man was found on Monwabisi Beach on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the victim was declared dead at the scene and the circumstances of the incident were being investigated. He confirmed that a case of murder was being probed. According to News24, community police forums (CPF) said people were being murdered and their bodies dumped at Mnandi, Monwabis and Macassar beaches.

The communities of Mitchells Plain, Macassar and Khayelitsha are in the immediate vicinity. Wayne Dyason, the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement, told the publication the beaches had become areas of concern. He said several bodies were discovered in the area over the years and the remoteness, especially after hours, was probably a contributing factor.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dyason said law enforcement officers patrolled daily. However, they experienced difficulties at night as there was no lighting. Only a few arrests have been made linking criminals to dumping bodies along the shoreline. Dyason said that days before the latest body was found on Monwabisi Beach, the body of a man, believed to be in his late thirties, was found with his hands and feet tied.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rhoda Bazier, the CPF chairperson for Macassar, told News24 Macassar Beach was becoming a hot spot because the lack of security and lighting in the area. Bazier said the beaches were not safe at night as there was no lighting, and the City of Cape Town did not upgrade beaches in poorer communities. Mitchells Plain CPF member, Norman Jantjies told the publication the beaches were regularly patrolled.

He said that while there were always people spotted at Mnandi Resort, one becomes an easy target as one moved towards Monwabisi or Strandfontein beaches. Jantjies said the beaches were merely dumping grounds as the victims were killed elsewhere. [email protected]