Concern as over 716 000 tertiary graduates file for R350 social grant in January

Cape Town – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) received more than 13.5m applications for the social relief of distress (SRD) grant by the end of January, with a worrying number of graduates applying. It is reported that more than 716 000 tertiary graduates have applied for the SRD at the end of January.

As reported by TimesLive, during a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting this week, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu revealed the numbers. She said that every month, between 7.4 million and 7.8 million applications were accepted. “All our assessments and payments are up to date and running smoothly from one month to the next. “As far as payments are concerned, about 95% of approved applicants were paid for the early months. This coverage dropped to about 90% in August 2022. We experienced a further drop to 85% in more recent months,” she told TimesLive.

The department said that the majority of SRD grant applicants were young individuals between the ages of 18 and 35 years of age. Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the continuation of the R350 grant payment to help the poor during his recent State of the Nation Address. “We will ensure existing social grants are increased to cushion the poor against rising inflation. This will be set out in the budget by the minister of finance.

“Work is under way to develop a mechanism for targeted basic income support for the most vulnerable within our fiscal constraints. This will build on the innovation we have introduced through the SRD grant, including linking the data we have across government to make sure we reach all those in need. “National Treasury is considering the feasibility of urgent measures to mitigate the impact of load shedding on food prices,” he said. Ramaphosa went on to say that millions of South Africans were unable to provide for themselves and their families, and that it was the state's responsibility to provide a minimal standard of protection below which no South African would fall.

