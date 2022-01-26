Concern over speeding, drunk motorists on Western Cape roads

Cape Town - Western Cape’s Minister of Transport and Public Works Daylin Mitchell is concerned about the high number of motorists speeding and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. In one week between January 17 and January 23, 253 speeding offences were recorded on Western Cape’s roads and more than 50% of arrests made were motorists under the influence of alcohol.

“I am seriously concerned about the number of drivers arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and about the high speeds recorded,” Mitchell said on Wednesday. Some of the speeds recorded were 169km/h in a 120km/h zone, and 139km/h in a 100km/h zone. “I call on other role-players including the South African Police Service and prosecuting authorities to ensure that the hard work by our officers in apprehending these criminals is not undone and that these law-breakers face the full might of the law,” Mitchell urged.

Out of the 68 arrests made on Western Cape’s roads within the stipulated period, 35 were arrested for being under the influence of alcohol. A total of 323 roadblocks, speed-control operations and vehicle checkpoints in the seven days resulted in 32 330 vehicles being stopped and checked. Here are some of the crucial numbers coming from the week of traffic operations: