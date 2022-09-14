Concerns raised about delays with Clanwilliam Dam construction as Western Cape dam levels sit at 74%

Cape Town - According to the latest data released by the Department of Water and Sanitation, the Western Cape dam levels are currently standing at a combined level of 74.3%. This is compared with 82% for the same time last year.

Dams supplying water to the City of Cape Town are currently at 86% compared with 100% last year. According to the Western Cape MEC of local government, environmental affairs and development planning, Anton Bredell, the province will have a hotter and dryer climate in the future due to climate change. He said more needed to be done in terms of water infrastructure as current population trends see more than 100 000 people relocating to the Western Cape annually.

Bredell also expressed his concerns about the delays experienced with the Clanwilliam Dam’s construction. He stated that he will be asking to meet the national Minister of Water and Sanitation and the national Minister of Public Works in this regard. “I recently visited George to inspect progress being made with an extension to their new water treatment works, and I have been briefed on progress being made with a new water reservoir in Worcester developed by the Breede Valley Municipality,” Bredell said.

It was further stated that the George Municipality is constructing a 20-megalitre per day extension to their new water treatment works. This multi-year project has a budget of R263 million for civil engineering construction works and R220m for mechanical and electrical works. Bredell said the objective of the project was to ensure water security for the current population as well as future developments.

The Breede Valley Municipality is also constructing a new 20-megalitre reservoir to augment its future water needs. The construction of the R74m project commenced in April and is scheduled to be completed by August 2023. [email protected]

