Cape Town - A concerned mother is furious that condom-shaped sweets are being sold at a China Town shop where children can get their hands on them. Stacey Masters, 32, from Sandrift, Milnerton says she visited China Town at Sable Square two months ago with her friend’s young daughter and found the condom candy called “Dulox, love sex” in the front rows of the shop among the jewellery.

The sweets look like latex prophylactic and come in a blue condom-style box.

Stacey says she purchased a box of the naughty sweets which cost R5 and noticed a sign inside the shop informing customers that it was in fact sweets and not real condoms.

She says she took the adult candy to Centre Management stating the sweets were easily accessible to children who could even purchase it themselves.

“I saw it and I bought a pack which cost R5 and took it to Centre Management who were just as surprised,” she says.

“When I was at the shop, I had my friend’s daughter with me. What if she saw it or took it into her hands.

“What if children buy it and take it home?

“This is serious, I am very upset.

“Other shops in China Town which have an adult section have a curtain in front of it.”

When the Daily Voice visited the shop on Tuesday, the condom sweets were still in the front section along with the jewellery.

When our team enquired from Marius Heydenreich of Sable Square Management, he confirmed that they had received complaints but that the public needed to understand that the shop was rental space for tenants.

“We have dealt with this issue in the past,” he explains.

“People need to be aware that the shops are used by tenants.

“They are also governed by a body, like centre management.

“We addressed this issue in the past but like I said, these are tenants.”

Jacques Koen, of Propsmart offices, which is centre management for China Town, did not respond by the time of going to print.

