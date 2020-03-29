Confirmed coronavirus cases in Western Cape now at 310, with one in Khayelitsha

Johannesburg - Confirmed cases of Covid-19 has increased to 310 in the Western Cape, with five cases in Mitchells Plain and one in Khayelitsha, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said on Sunday. “We have seen another increase in the number of residents admitted to hospital as a result of the virus, with 14 currently hospitalised, three of these in intensive care,” Winde said in a statement on Sunday, day 3 of a 21-day nationwide lockdown. “Today we have started providing subdistrict information across the Western Cape, including in the city of Cape Town. The stats show us that this virus is spreading, reaching communities across our province. Each and every one these cases, from Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to Mossel Bay - is of very serious concern for my government.” Here is the breakdown of the confirmed cases in the Western Cape “We appeal to the public to not stigmatise this virus - no-one is immune, and we ask for understanding and assistance to those in need of help. Mostly, if we are [to] break its spread, we need to be open about it. These stats again demonstrate why abiding by this lockdown is so essential. If we are to #stopthespread, we must stay home, in our homes, and limit contact with other people," Winde said. The premier said it was imperative that people everywhere obey the rules of the lockdown to prevent further spread in communities. "This virus will impact us all, but it will impact our most vulnerable - the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions - the hardest. We must all play a role in halting its spread by staying in our homes.

"You are only allowed to leave your home to buy food, go to the pharmacy, get medical attention or collect a social grant, unless you are working in an essential service.

"If you do leave your home, you must ensure that you keep distance between yourself and others- while you are walking, shopping, taking transport, and standing in queues. Combined with regular hand washing, not touching your face, and sneezing or coughing into your arm or a tissue, this is the best line of defense we have against contracting the virus. Remember, there is no cure."

Western Cape Health Minister Nomafrench Mbombo said: "Wearing a mask or gloves when going to the supermarket or pharmacy to buy essentials, is ineffective, unnecessary, and will not protect you from the coronavirus. In fact, it spreads the virus faster because it makes you a carrier from one person to another, it also gives false security that you don’t need to wash or sanitize your hands."

She added: "Personal protective equipment (PPE) is a scarce commodity and should be used appropriately and by the appropriate people. If you are not ill and not in close contact with someone who has coronavirus, you do not need to wear a mask or gloves. These are only important if you are in direct contact with- or caring for a person who is confirmed or suspected to have Covid-19, at home or in a health facility. This is part of infection control."

