Conrad Koch’s new show aims to ’redress SA’s laughter balance’

CAPE TOWN - South Africans have been living with a dark cloud of Covid-19 hanging over their heads, but popular comedian and ventriloquist Conrad Koch is about to change all that. Koch is launching his latest show, aimed at leaving his audiences in stitches.

Speaking to IOL, Koch said the show, Ramapuppet is “really fun, PG13 and family friendly” and he is really looking forward to sharing it with others. “South Africans have had a rough time with the looting, state capture report and Parliament literally burning. The concept of the show is to give South Africans a lekker laugh and de-stress. “We will be laughing at our shopping methods during the pandemic, how the checking of temperatures was done at stores. I mean, have you ever found out you had Covid at a Mugg & Bean?” Koch jokes.

Conrad Koch's latest show is set to restore the humour balance in South Africa. He will be in Johannesburg from February 16-20. Photo: supplied While political satire is his wheelhouse, Koch said this show is different. “This is not a show where you need to know politics,” he says. While South African’s most famous puppet, Chester Missing, will be there, Koch brings along new friends to introduce to the audience: Mr Dixon, a teacher, Hilton the ostrich and Ronnie the internet troll are set to bring the house down.

“Mr Dixon is an Afrikaans teacher who does not speak Afrikaans and is eager to express how difficult it is teaching in an age of tik and TikTok. “Hilton the party ostrich is ready, seeing as there was six months of no partying! He will also be speaking about how it was actually illegal for your in-laws to visit you during this time. Conrad Koch's latest show is set to restore the humour balance in South Africa. He will be in Cape Town from February 8-12. Photo: supplied “And, during this time, as South Africans we have been learning so many things on the internet and there is no one better than Ronnie the internet troll to teach the audience a thing or two,” Koch said.

Asked about the show’s name: Ramapuppet, Koch said seeing as President Cyril Ramaphosa was also in public view with his weekly TV shows (family meetings), he thought the name would be fun. Koch urged Joburgers and Capetonians to come out in their numbers and let their hair down. Ramapuppet will be at Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town from February 8-12 and at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre and Studio from February 16-20.

All tickets can be purchased via Computicket. However, if you are interested in seeing Koch, Chester and the gang this weekend, head over to the Old Mill Theatre in Paarl. Tickets can be booked via Quicket. [email protected]