Constantia Nek fire along Table Mountain successfully contained, says SANParks

The South African National Parks (SANParks) says the fire that ignited along the Constantia Nek hiking trail on the world-famous Table Mountain in Cape Town has been successfully contained. SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said said the inferno which broke out on Saturday was extinguished before 9pm on the same day.

“Fire crews remained in the area during the night to mop up and contain flare ups. This morning, at first light, SANParks Table Mountain National Park Fire Management Department deployed ground firefighting crews to continue mop-up operations,” said Louw. A thermal drone, operated by Enviro Wildfire Services, was also flown over the area to identify any remaining hotspots and to investigate the cause of the fire. On Sunday evening, SANParks said the area is now accessible to hikers wishing to access the Back Table via Constantia Nek, as well as those with permits to visit Orangekloof.

“We urge all visitors to exercise caution while in the area, as firefighting crews and vehicles are still present. “The public is requested to remain vigilant and report any evidence of smoke immediately to SANParks emergency number 086 110 6417 to enable swift response,” said Louw. The fire which ignited along the Constantia Nek hiking trail on the world-famous Table Mountain in Cape Town has been successfully contained. File Picture: Picture Henk Kruger/Independent Media Last month, IOL reported that guests and staff were safely evacuated after a fire broke out at the Table Mountain National Park cableway lower cable station.

At the time, SANParks said the fire which started inside a garage in the building just before lunchtime was also contained. “The City of Cape Town fire department managed this structural fire while Table Mountain National Park fire crew supported in the surrounding vegetation. Guests and staff have been safely evacuated from the Lower Cable station and there are no injuries reported,” said SANParks. The authority responsible for the upkeep of South Africa’s parks said that about 400 guests at the upper Cable Station were kept up there initially due to the thick smoke from the lower cable station.