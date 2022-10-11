Construction workers fall down drain in Cape Town

Durban - Firefighters in Cape Town were called out to rescue two construction workers from a sewage drain in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, on Tuesday morning. According to sources who visited the scene on Monday, it is alleged one of the workers fell into the drain and the other jumped in to try to save the person.

IOL spoke to the Fire Department’s communications team, who confirmed that the scene was still active as of Tuesday afternoon. They said they could not divulge too much as the rescue mission was still under way. “At around 10am we received a call to go out to that area where they fell. We just received word from the teams on the ground that they are still working to get them out.

“We also know that one body was taken out,” the communications team said. It was also uncovered that a firefighter who was part of the rescue mission had to be transported to hospital for medical treatment due to exposure to the sewage water. From an image circulating on social spaces, it appears as though the workers fell down the type of drain or manhole with a circular metal cover.

IOL photographer Phando Jikelo was immediately dispatched to the scene, which is still active. This is a developing story. IOL