Convicted armed robber on parole charged over police gear

Cape Town – A convicted armed robber, who was out on parole, is back in jail after he and an accomplice were caught with police uniforms, replica guns, police reflector jackets and handcuffs. The 28- and 38-year-old were arrested on Tuesday during a police intelligence-driven operation at a house in Milnerton. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk explains: “A search warrant was executed at the premises in Jasmine Street, Du Noon, and it is alleged that the main suspect is out on parole and is a convicted armed robber. “When the members searched the premises, the suspects were found in possession of imitation firearms with SAPS issue equipment and uniform pieces. “The members seized a torch, a baton, SAPS reflector jacket, handcuffs, shoes, boots, police issued uniform pieces, student ranks and two imitation firearms.”

“The operation was in line with the police’s vision to prevent and combat crime that may threaten the safety and security of communities.”

Van Wyk did not say how the suspects managed to get hold of the police uniforms and equipment. He said that they will appear in court once charged.

“Two suspects, aged 28 and 38, were arrested and are due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court once they have been charged for the possession of shotgun ammunition and presumed stolen state property,” he says.

Daily Voice