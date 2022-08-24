Convicted drug dealer sentenced after a R900k haul in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - The nephew of alleged leader of the 27s gang, William “Red” Stevens, has been sentenced in the Khayelitsha Priority Court on drug dealing charges. Typhenne Ewyne Jantjies, 32, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment of which five years were suspended for a period of five years.

He will serve a five-year jail term following his conviction on drug trafficking. Hawks provincial spokesperson Zinzi Hani said members of the police’s Tactical Response Team in Khayelitsha reacted to information about drugs being transported in a vehicle in October 2016. “The members spotted a vehicle, a BMW, which drove faster after spotting a police vehicle. A vehicle chase ensued and the team caught up with Jantjies' vehicle.

“The vehicle was searched and 32 000 mandrax tablets were recovered. The suspect was subsequently arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs. The drugs had an estimated street value of R926 000,” Hani said. The court further ordered Jantjies unfit to possess a firearm. Jantjies also has another case looming in the Western Cape High Court.

He is one of 16 suspects who have been implicated in the murder of ‘Steroid King’ Brian Wainstein. His co-accused includes alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman, and alleged underworld kingpin and leader of the Sexy Boys gang, Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen, and Igor “The Russian” Russol. Jantjies’ uncle Red was also implicated in the matter. He was gunned down in front of his Kraaifontein home in February 2021.