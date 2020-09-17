Cops accused of breaking into house in middle of night, beating innocent man and stealing

Cape Town – Police are being investigated after a family claims they were assaulted and robbed by a gang of cops in the middle of the night. The officers are accused of breaking and entering the Crossroads home, stealing money and valuables and beating an innocent man. Mom Sindiswa Mhlebi, 45, says it was around 3am on Tuesday when she heard her bedroom door being kicked in. “I was so scared, I thought skollies (gangsters) had gained entry into my home,” the mom says. “I rushed to close the door, but a person on the other side said he was a police officer and that he was looking for my son.”

She says when she opened the door, there was an armed officer and three others standing behind him.

“He had a thick steel pipe, a handgun and a rifle,” says Sindiswa.

“They were wearing bulletproof vests, on which were written ‘police’ and navy blue woollen caps. I had no doubt they were who they said they were, but I was confused why they were looking for my son.”

Vuyo Mhlebi, 22, says the cops didn’t utter a word and simply started moering (hitting) him.

“I was about to open the door when someone from outside broke it down and then kicked me in my face,” the young man says.

“In between kicks and punches, they asked me where the gun is. I said I don’t know anything about a gun.

“Some were searching the room, I later discovered the police officers stole R800 that was hidden in a book, three pairs of jeans, two pairs of takkies which cost R4200.”

Vuyo says when he was free to go outside, there was “a small army” of cops in the yard.

“Some went up on the roof and in the ceiling. I have no idea why they would ask me about guns, I am not involved in any criminal activities, I am a working man.”

Police spokeswoman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says only a case of common assault was opened and has been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Yesterday, the Mhlebi family were still waiting for an Ipid official to take their statement.

Daily Voice