Cops bust 14-year-old with firearm in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - Police in Cape Town arrested a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday after he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Just after 8am, police officers from the Muizenberg South African Police Service (SAPS) were conducting crime prevention patrols in the Hillview area.

According to the provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said while officers were patrolling along St Boniface Street, they noticed a suspicious individual standing at a container. Upon noticing police, the individual fled and was apprehended between the shacks adjacent to the street. Officers searched him and found him to be in possession of a 9mm Star pistol with the serial number removed and 15 rounds of ammunition.

“A 14-year-old suspect, a resident of Hillview, was arrested and detained at Muizenberg station on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and unlicensed ammunition,” van Wyk said. In an unrelated matter, a 21-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Thursday following his arrest at his home in White City in Nyanga. “The Station Commander of Nyanga, Brigadier Vuyisile Ncata, responded to a complaint by the suspect’s grandmother reporting that the suspect was violent and shouting at her and had damaged windows at their house.

“The suspect was arrested, and during the process, an unlicensed firearm with ammunition and a magazine belonging to him were recovered in the house. The firearm serial number was filed off. “He was arrested for the possession of a prohibited firearm and malicious damage to property,” van Wyk said. The suspect was out on bail for a murder he allegedly committed in July in the area.

He also has a house robbery case pending, which was allegedly perpetrated in April in Table View. Van Wyk said the suspect would be appearing in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on the aforementioned charges. [email protected]