Cape Town - Seven years after pretty little Kauther Bobbs vanished without a trace while playing in a park near her Tafelsig home, police have officially closed the case because “the trail has run cold”. Kauther would have been 13 this year, says her heartbroken mother Lamees, who firmly believes she is still alive out there somewhere.

“She celebrates her 13th birthday this year and I know wherever she is, she still has that beautiful blonde hair.”

The five-year-old disappeared in October 2012 while playing at a park with friends in Cedarberg Street.

At the time, it was alleged the child had been kidnapped by gangsters.

Kauthar’s uncle, Yaseen “Mr Bobbs” Bobbs, who was a member of the Rude Boys gang, was stabbed to death by a rival gang member on Eid in 2014.

In 2012, Nazley Bobbs, Kauthar’s maternal grandmother, was busted by cops for being in possession of dagga.

She admitted that she sold drugs “to survive”.

The Bobbs family, who live in Freedom Park, Tafelsig, were initially suspected of being involved in Kauther’s disappearance and were interrogated by cops.

Lamees Bobbs believes her daughter is still alive. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

After Yaseen’s death, both Nazley and Lamees said they turned over new leaves, quitting their lifestyle of drugs and gangs.

The Daily Voice sent police an enquiry about the status of the case after an anonymous source claimed the case had been reopened for investigation.

However, on Friday, police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut, confirmed there have been no new developments in Kauther’s case.

“This case that you are referring to has been closed; however, any new information that is presented will be followed up for investigation.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Meyer of Mitchells Plain Family Child Protection Sexual Offences unit, on 021 376 9860.”

Lamees, who also has a nine-year-old daughter, Aqeelah, says she last spoke to police five years ago.

“We do not see the police anymore. The last time they were here was when my brother was murdered,” she says.

“We have not heard anything about the case. We still miss Kauther very much.”

Meanwhile, when approached for comment, Kauther’s father, Jean Base, said he did not want to give comment.

