The 35-year-old Heidi Scheepers with her husband Ettienne. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town - Western Cape police have confirmed that the body of a woman recovered in Voëlklip near Herold’s Bay is that of Heidi Scheepers, who went missing last week with her two young children. Scheepers' body was recovered on Saturday afternoon, two days after that of her two-year-old son, Hugo, was recovered.

Scheepers, 35, reportedly lived close to the Voëlklip beach where she, her six-year-old daughter Cuzette and two-year-old son Hugo went missing after going for a walk on the beach at about 6pm on Tuesday.

Scheepers had driven to the beach in a charcoal VW Caravelle TDI minibus, with the registration CAW66036.

The vehicle has since been recovered and will be examined by authorities.