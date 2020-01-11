Picture: MikeGunner/Pixabay

Cape Town - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape is searching for a gang of armed robbers who robbed a group of tourists in Khayelitsha in Cape Town, Western Cape SAPS said on Saturday. "The 72-hour activation plan has been ordered for the arrest of suspects as Khayelitsha detectives are probing an armed robbery case after 11 tourists were robbed in the area [on Friday]," Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

The group had been visiting a Khayelitsha gardening project in Site C when they were threatened and robbed of cameras, cellphones, and wallets.

"The tourists were in the area with a 26-year-old local tourist guide when five armed men made their way into the premises of a school where they were. The suspects, wearing reflector jackets, ordered the group into a vehicle and robbed them. No one sustained injury during the incident."

Khayelitsha detectives later visited the group at their hotel and took statements. Counselling services were offered. Anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation was urged to contact the Crime Stop number 086-00-10111. The suspects were yet to be arrested, Potelwa said.