Cops kicked me in the head for fetching my sick child, says Parkwood dad

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

A Parkwood father has reported Grassy Park SAPS for allegedly assaulting him and stomping on his head. This as he went out to get help for his sick child on Monday night. Elton Davids, 42, says he was left with gaping wounds on his face after cops searched and assaulted him in the street in front of his five-year-old daughter, Skyla Rossouw. His girlfriend Danielle, 37, says on Monday night their daughter was at her mother’s home which is next door to their home in Abdullah Walk. Sleeping

“Skyla had measles and she was sleeping by my mother, so I left her there because it’s just next door and we went to sleep,” she explains.

“My sister came to tell me she was crying and was in pain and we must fetch her because she was crying to be with me, so I sent Elton to get her.”

Elton says as he left the property next door carrying Skyla in his arms, a police van with three cops pulled up.

“They were shooting here in Parkwood so the police were in the area,” the dad says.

“They came and started to search me and I put Skyla down.

“They saw I had nothing on me, but then they started beating me.

“They made me lie on my stomach and kicked me in the ribs, in my face and then jumped on my head and their faces were covered.”

Danielle says she got a huge fright when Skyla ran into the house screaming hysterically.

“She was screaming her father’s name and when he came in, we saw blood everywhere.

“I even thought maybe he was shot because of all the blood and then he told us what happened.

Station

“The next day we went to the day hospital and they sent us to the station to get a J88 form.

“When I spoke to the one policeman that we know, the first thing he said was ‘ek was nie saam nie’. ("I was not with them.")

“Now how can he say that when I didn’t even say why we were there? So they know about it.”

Elton was treated for injuries to his left eye and head as a result and eventually got a meeting with senior cops at the station who took his statement yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirms that a case of assault was opened and says the matter will now be investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Daily Voice