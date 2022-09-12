Cops kill two robbers following cash heist in Cape Town

Durban - Two suspects were killed in a shootout with police following a cash-in-transit heist in Cape Town on Sunday noon. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, the emergency service responded to a shooting on Gunners Circle in Goodwood, Cape Town just after 12pm.

“Reports indicate that a cash-in-transit robbery had taken place at a warehouse in Epping,” Herbst said. “Multiple suspects were chased by the SAPS, resulting in a shooting in Goodwood. “Medics assessed the scene and found that six alleged suspects were shot in a shoot-out after police were fired upon.”

Herbst said two of the suspects, both adult males, sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene. “Two other suspects were found in a critical condition, and another two suspects were found to have sustained moderate injuries,” he added. Herbst said the patients, all adult males, were treated on scene by Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners and once stabilised were transported by ambulance to hospital for further care.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg the armed robbery allegedly took place at a hypermarket in Epping on Sunday afternoon. “Reports from the scene indicate that Crime Intelligence with K-9 and Flying Squad members responded to the armed robbery taking place at the business where a substantial amount of cash was taken. “Upon exiting the business the alleged suspects realised the presence of the police, they fired several shots at the police and fled in two vehicles.

“SAPS members returned fire while in pursuit resulting in the suspects losing control of the vehicle and colliding with a stationary vehicle. “Two suspects died and four others aged between 23 and 41 were seriously wounded and are under police guard in hospital.” Twiggs said two firearms were discovered in the vehicle.

