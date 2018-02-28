Mushfeeqa Hanslow was found with a gunshot wound to the head in her boyfriend’s house. Picture: Jack Lestrade/ANA

Cape Town - Cops are on the hunt for the killer of an 18-year-old girl who was found with a gunshot wound to the head in her boyfriend’s house.

Police say Mushfeeqa Hanslow’s bloody head was wrapped in a towel and plastic bag while her hands and feet were tied with rope.

The teen’s body was discovered on Tuesday just after 8pm inside the lounge of a home in Hanover Park Avenue, Hanover Park.

Family members say the girl had been alone at the house with her boyfriend while his little brother played outside.

On Wednesday, when the Daily Voice visited the scene, a police forensics team was gathering evidence and did a reconstruction of what took place.

Mushfeeqa’s grieving mother, Ruwayda Adams, 45, says she became worried about her daughter on Tuesday afternoon when calls went straight to voicemail.

She said Mushfeeqa, who was the youngest of four children, had often slept over at her boyfriend’s home.

Her family lives in a Wendy house adjacent to the boyfriend’s house.

Ruwayda says Mushfeeqa left the Wendy just after 1pm with her cellphone and she became concerned when she could not reach her daughter.

“The last time I saw her we were planning an outing to the beach for Saturday and she was very excited because she was looking for someone to swim with her,” the mom says.

“She took my cellphone and when I didn’t hear or see her for a few hours, I called to my cellphone but it went to voicemail.”

She described her devastation when detectives knocked on her door just after 7pm to bring her the bad news.

“I thought it cannot be her, but I saw my other daughter crying,” Ruwayda adds painfully.

The mom says she didn’t approve of her daughter’s relationship with the neighbour’s son and heard afterwards they had been alone on Tuesday while his mother went to work.

“She said they were just friends,” Ruwayda says. “They were alone and the little brother was playing outside.

“She had a plastic bag over her face and her hands and legs were tied. That is so cruel. It is so painful to think I could not help her as her mother; she was my baby.”

Police spokesperson, Captain Lance Goliath, says cops hope to make an arrest soon.

“A case of murder is being investigated. Police are following up on all leads and an arrest is expected to be made soon.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Captain Gerald Gysman at 079 894 1334 or 021 690 1517.

