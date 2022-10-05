Cops make R2.4m cocaine bust at Cape Town International Airport

Cape Town – Police made a drug bust at the Cape Town International Airport worth R2.4 million on Tuesday. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, 4kg of cocaine was confiscated.

He said the officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Narcotics Unit reacted to information about a passenger trafficking drugs. The 37-year-old suspect landed in Cape Town from Dubai. Police arrested a passenger who arrived at the Cape Town International Airport with 4kg of cocaine. Picture: SAPS Police profiled and searched passengers disembarking from a flight from Dubai just before midday, Swartbooi said.

“They confiscated 4kg of cocaine wrapped in chocolate wrappings hidden in the luggage of one of the passengers.” A 37-year-old man was arrested. Once charged, the suspect will appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

In an unrelated incident, an abalone poacher who has been sought by the police for four years handed himself over on Monday. Shahabaz Mohamed was sentenced in the Bellville Regional Court to seven years’ imprisonment, suspended for five years. He sentenced to five years’ behind bars for contravening the Marine Resources Act, two years for possession of abalone without a permit, and six months for failure to comply with conditions of bail.

