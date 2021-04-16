Cops nab Table View house robbery suspects after high-speed chase

Cape Town The swift response of Table View police resulted in the arrest of two house robbery suspects soon after they fled the crime scene in Sunningdale, Table View. The incident occurred yesterday afternoon when the victim, a young woman in her twenties, was surprised by the robbers inside her house, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said in a statement. After being robbed of her belongings and vehicle, she alerted police of the incident and a search of the vicinity led to a high-speed chase between police and the robbers. The suspects were brought to a halt when they were involved in an accident in Ysterplaat. ’’Two suspects, aged 29 and 39, were apprehended while a third one managed to evade arrest. He is being sought by police, while his two accomplices are scheduled for a court appearance on Monday in Cape Town,’’ Traut said. The stolen items were all recovered.

On Wednesday, the quick reaction and vigilance of members attached to the K9 Unit stopped two robbers in their tracks in Pinelands, Traut said.

Unaware of police presence in the area of Sunrise Circle, two suspects allegedly robbed a cellphone shop and made an attempt to flee, but their luck ran out and they were both arrested.

Both suspects, aged 28 and 34, are expected to make their court appearance in Goodwood on Monday.

In an unrelated event on Wednesday afternoon, members of the Provincial Integrated Team reacted on intelligence about drugs at a residence in Gugulethu and conducted a search.

The search led to the discovery of dagga with a street value of R3 000 and the arrest of a 30-year-old suspect, who is scheduled to make a court appearance in Athlone on Monday.

Public Order Policing members also apprehended a 27-year-old suspect with a gang affiliation in Kleinvlei on Wednesday with tik valued at R1 500. He is due in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

IOL