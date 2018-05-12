Cape Town - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Muizenberg, Cape Town, on Sunday rescued two municipal councillors held in violent protest action in nearby Vrygrond, Western Cape police said.

According to a statement posted on the official SAPS Facebook page, members of law enforcement demolished structures in Vrygrond at about 11am. During this operation, two arrests were made for public violence.

At about midday, the ward councillor for ward 67 arrived on the scene to investigate a possible fire. Members of the community confronted the councillor, who was then joined by another councillor.

The councillors were intimidated and could not make their way back to their vehicle. The vehicle, a Toyota SUV, was set alight. Both councillors then contacted Captain Stephen Knapp of Muizenberg SAPS to inform him that they could not get out of the area, the statement said.

#BREAKING The Ward Councillor of Vrygronds car has been set alight. This is the current situation. @TheCapeArgus @IOL pic.twitter.com/qKAAnBJuz9 — Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles17) May 13, 2018

"Captain Knapp mobilised SAPS members and entered the area on foot from the rear of Vrygrond. The councillors were removed by the SAPS members on foot from the volatile area and transported out of Vrygrond. A case of malicious damage to property has been opened with a possibility of further charges being added."

The vehicle was destroyed during the incident. The councillors were not Injured, "but shaken". A docket was being registered and no arrests had been made, the statement said.

African News Agency/ANA