Cape Town - Western Cape police are investigating a case of murder and business robbery after the husband of prominent community dentist Dr Camillah Bayat was shot dead at one of the family's dental surgeries on Monday.
Rashid Halday, 56, was gunned down during an alleged break in at the family's Khayelitsha surgery.
The family owns four surgeries and the others are in Nyanga and Gugulethu.
Western Cape police Captain FC van Wyk said according to reports, two unknown suspects entered the surgery at around 4.30pm.
"One male was positively armed with a firearm and threatened the security guard and instructed him to get inside the building.