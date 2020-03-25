Coronavirus in SA: Busy airport restaurant already struggling as social distancing keeps patrons away

Cape Town - Airports are usually a hive of arrivals, departures and passengers killing time in restaurants, bars and shops while waiting for connecting flights. But the coronavirus has already changed that.

Restaurants and bars are among the hardest hit businesses as South Africa prepares for a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. For the past few weeks government has actively been encouraging social distancing and by Monday it was clear that the public is taking the message seriously as many shops and restaurants were virtually empty.

The Spur at Cape Town International was almost completely empty and Business Report editor Adri Senekal de Wet popped in for a cup of coffee.

"It's very bad and it's a big worry for all of us working at the airport. We have lost a lot of customers. Before this whole thing, we used to have R100 000 something everyday but last night we have had the lowest turnover ever witnessed in years. There was only R35 000 that came in. The store was open since 4:30 in the morning until 9pm in the evening so its a huge knock for us and is really affecting businesses. As a result we all worry about what is going to happen next," said manager Serge Tshisumpa.

Although extra hand sanitisers cut into business costs, Tshisumpa maintains the safety of customers always comes first.