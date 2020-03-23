Coronavirus in SA: Cape business to provide one million face masks to the disadvantaged

Cape Town - A small Cape Town business is set to deliver the first batch of a total of one million Covid-19 masks to immuno-suppressed children in disadvantaged areas. Henry John Ludski, a businessman who runs Colourplus Textiles in Woodstock, hopes it will be the first delivery of hundreds of thousands made available in Cape Town’s needy areas before the deadly virus hits the townships. One of the first organisations to respond to the initiative was the NGO, Home From Home, which cares for about 200 vulnerable children. The NGO told Ludski their biggest concern was “for our children who are immuno-compromised and we would like to reach out to you if there is a possibility of us receiving masks from your great initiative for our foster children and also our foster mothers who fall in the older age group who fall risk to the Covid-19”. Community-based organisations in Factreton and Lavender would also like to be involved in the initiative.

Ludski plans to deliver the first batch of Covid-19 masks as early as Tuesday.

“My first major sponsor Mimaki Japan, the world’s leading producer of printing technology and inks wants to help all Africans and their local distributor Graphix Supply World have responded in an amazing way by providing machines and consumables worth R500 000.

“At a basic cost, R 1000 could see us provide 100 printed masks to an aged care facility or people living with HIV-AIDS. The masks could save their lives if it provides some protection.

“I grew up in a very poor community and I’d like to think I could make a difference by using my skills and resources in these terrible times.

“Things are going to get worse before it gets better and many people are going to get sick and die from Covid-19. Every little bit helps. This initiative is only a few days old and over the next few days we will have details of where people can donate.