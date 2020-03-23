Coronavirus in SA: What we know about the 274 confirmed cases

Here's a breakdown of the total confirmed infections by province, gender and age:

Infections per province: Cape Town - On Sunday night the Health Department announced that South Africa's confirmed coronavirus infection cases now stand at 274, an increase of 34 confirmed cases from the previous day.





The Western Cape leads with the highest number of new infections (14) but Gauteng still has the highest number of reported cases nationally (132).





Graphic:GCIS Of the new cases, the total provincial breakdown is as follows:

Eastern Cape

* A 22-year-old male who travelled to Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom

Free State Province

* A 49-year-old female with no international travel history

* A 26-year-old male with pending travel history

Gauteng

* A 58-year-old male who travelled to Pakistan and Dubai

* A 49-year-old male with no international travel history

* A 28-year-old female with no international travel history

* A 24-year-old male with no international travel history

* A 33-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom

* A 22-year-old male who travelled to Mauritius

* A 40-year-old male with pending travel history

KwaZulu-Natal

* A 39-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and Dubai

* A 47-year-old male who travelled to France

* A 45-year-old male who travelled to Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria

* A 40-year old male who travelled to France and Austria

* A 44-year-old male with no international travel history

* A 55-year-old male with pending travel history

* A 68-year-old male who travelled to Austria

* A 49-year-old female with no international travel history

* A 32-year-old female who travelled to Italy

Mpumalanga

* A 25-year-old male who travelled to France, Germany and the Netherlands

Western Cape

* A 44-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom, Austria and Dubai

* A 33-year-old female with no international travel history

* A 24-year-old female with no international travel history

* A 53-year-old female who travelled to the United Kingdom

* A 57-year-old male who travelled to the United Kingdom

* A 30-year-old male who travelled to Italy and Switzerland

* A 28-year-old female who travelled to Italy and Switzerland

* A 62-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland

* A 30-year-old male with no international travel history

* A 71-year-old male who travelled to Portugal

* A 47-year-old female with no international travel history

* A 57-year-old male with no international travel history

* A 54-year-old male who travelled to Italy

* A 49-year-old female who travelled to Italy

Eastern Cape: 2

Free State: 9

Gauteng: 132

KwaZulu-Natal: 36

Limpopo: 1



Mpumalanga: 6

Western Cape: 88





Confirmed cases by age:

The youngest confirmed case of Covid-19 infection in South Africa is a 2-year-old boy who recently travelled from New Zealand.





Graphic:GCIS





Infections by gender:





To date, more men than women have tested positive in South Africa.





Graphic: GCIS





President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Monday after holding talks with religious and business leaders until late into the night on Sunday. It has been widely speculated that the president will announce a national lockdown in an attempt to curtail the spread of the virus which to date has claimed the lives of 14 500 people across the globe.