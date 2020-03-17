Coronavirus: Places to get tested in SA

Cape Town - As coronavirus cases in South Africa continue to rise, more and more people are concerned about whether or not they have contracted the virus.

Out of fear of infection, general practitioners have urged patients to get tests at specialised sites instead of visiting their nearby doctor.

However, hospitals and clinics across South Africa have opened their doors as established Covid-19 testing sites.

People are advised to get tested if they have symptoms such as cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or fever AND have done one of the following: