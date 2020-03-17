Coronavirus: Places to get tested in SA
Cape Town - As coronavirus cases in South Africa continue to rise, more and more people are concerned about whether or not they have contracted the virus.
Out of fear of infection, general practitioners have urged patients to get tests at specialised sites instead of visiting their nearby doctor.
However, hospitals and clinics across South Africa have opened their doors as established Covid-19 testing sites.
People are advised to get tested if they have symptoms such as cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or fever AND have done one of the following:
- Been in contact with someone who has Covid-19;
- Have travelled to a country where you have a high risk of getting infected
- Have worked in or been to a healthcare facility treating people with Covid-19;
- Have a severe case of pneumonia with an unknown cause.
Here's a list of the places across the country you can visit to get tested if you suspect you have been infected with the virus:
Gauteng
Alberton IPS, 68 Voortrekker, Rd, New Redruth, Alberton, 1449
Netcare, Room 206 Mulbarton Medical Centre, 27 True N Rd, (Hospital), JHB, 2190
46 Rhodes Ave, Vereeniging, 1939
Lenmed in hospital, Lenasia South
Daxina Medical Centre
Krugersdorp Lab, Outpatient Depot, 1 Boshoff Street, Krugersdorp, 1739
Soweto Healthcare Hub
Birchleigh depot, 7 Leo Street
Kempton square shopping centre, shop 61
Leicester depot, suite no 8 Leicester Medical Mews, 7 Leicester Road, Bedfordview Germiston
Houghton Hotel Depot, 53 2nd Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa
62 Orchard Rd, Cheltondale, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa
Lancet Corner, Corner Stanley and Menton Rd, Richmond Auckland Park
Rosebank Lab, 3rd Floor, 8 Sturdee Avenue, Rosebank
173 Rivonia Road, Morningside, Sandton, South Africa Rochester Place Office Block A
8 Parks Street, Bedfordview, Germiston
Free State and Northern Cape
Room G07, Mediclinic Bloemfontein, Kellner St, Westdene, Bloemfontein, 9301
112 Mac Dougall St, El Toro Park, Kimberley, 8301
RH Matjhabeng, Power Road, Reitzpark, Welkom
Western Cape
2 Heide Street, Bloemhof, Cape Town, South Africa
Brackenfell Medical Centre, Cnr Brackenfell & Old Paarl Road , Cape Town, South Africa
Cnr Longmarket & Parliament Street, Cape Town, South Africa
Smartsurv House, Century City, Cape Town, 7441
15 Paul Kruger Street, Durbanville, Cape Town, South Africa
Shop 9 De Kuilen Shopping Centre Carinus Street
7c Solway Street, Bellville West A, Cape Town, South Africa
91 Jan Smuts Dr, Pinelands, Cape Town, 7405, South Africa
Rondebosch Medical Center, 95 Klipfontein Rd, Rondebosch, Cape Town, 7700, South Africa
1st Floor, Room 4 Harbour Bay Medical Centre
Trumali House, Trumali Street, Harringtons Place, Stellenbosch, South Africa
Arun Place Block 6 Unit F, Cherrywood Gardens, Sir Lowry's Pass, South Africa
Stellenbosch Oewerpark Suite 12A Rokewood Road, Die Boord, Stellenbosch, South Africa
Kwa-Zulu Natal
Lenmed La Verna Private Hospital 1 Convent Rd, Ladysmith, 3370
Mediclinic Newcastle Private Hospital 78 Bird St, Newcastle Central, Newcastle, 2940
Life Empangeni Garden Clinic 50 Biyela St, Empangeni Central, Empangeni, 3880
Busamed Gateway private Hospital, 36-38 Aurora Dr, Umhlanga Rocks, Umhlanga, 4319
Berea 1st Floor, Mayet Medical Centre, 482 Randles Rd, Sydenham, Berea, 4091
Ahmed Al-Khadi Private Hospital 490 Jan Smuts Hwy, Mayville, Durban, 4058
Life Chatsmed Private Hospital Suite 121- 201 West Wing Chatsmed Garden Hospital, 80 Woodhurst Dr, Chatsworth, 4092
JMH Isipingo private hospital Suite 2 Grnd flr Medical Towers Isipingo Hospital, 162 Phila Ndwandwe Rd, Isipingo Rail, Isipingo, 4133
28 Bazley St, Port Shepstone, 4240
Suite 205 Midlands Medical Centre, 162-166 Masukwana St, Pietermaritzburg, 3201
Hilton Gardens, Hilton, 3245
Life Mt Edgecombe Private Hospital Ste 1 Phoenix Medical Ctr, Redberry Rd, Rockford, Phoenix, 4068
Life Entabeni Private Hospital Suite 8 Level 3 West Wing Entabeni Hospital, 148 Mazisi Kunene Rd, Berea, 4001
Limpopo
44A Grobler street, Polokwane Central
71 Wolksberg Road, Ivory Tusk Lodge, Tzaneen
Corner Mpehephu & Mvusuludzo near Cash build, Thouyandou
Clinix Private Hospital, No 86 Grosvenor Street, Phalaborwa
Rustenburg
1 Kok Street, Rustenburg
North West
Cachet Park Depot, Shop 24 Cnr Steve Biko & Meyer Street, Potchefstroom, 2531IOL