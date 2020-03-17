NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
Graphic: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay
Graphic: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Coronavirus: Places to get tested in SA

By Staff reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Cape Town - As coronavirus cases in South Africa continue to rise, more and more people are concerned about whether or not they have contracted the virus.

Out of fear of infection, general practitioners have urged patients to get tests at specialised sites instead of visiting their nearby doctor.  

However, hospitals and clinics across South Africa have opened their doors as established Covid-19 testing sites.

People are advised to get tested if they have symptoms such as cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or fever AND have done one of the following:

  • Been in contact with someone who has Covid-19;
  • Have travelled to a country where you have a high risk of getting infected
  • Have worked in or been to a healthcare facility treating people with Covid-19;
  • Have a severe case of pneumonia with an unknown cause.

Here's a list of the places across the country you can visit to get tested if you suspect you have been infected with the virus:

Gauteng

Alberton IPS, 68 Voortrekker, Rd, New Redruth, Alberton, 1449

Netcare, Room 206 Mulbarton Medical Centre, 27 True N Rd, (Hospital), JHB, 2190

46 Rhodes Ave, Vereeniging, 1939

Lenmed in hospital, Lenasia South

Daxina Medical Centre

Krugersdorp Lab, Outpatient Depot, 1 Boshoff Street, Krugersdorp, 1739

Soweto Healthcare Hub

Birchleigh depot, 7 Leo Street

Kempton square shopping centre, shop 61

Leicester depot, suite no 8 Leicester Medical Mews, 7 Leicester Road, Bedfordview Germiston

Houghton Hotel Depot, 53 2nd Ave, Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, 2198, South Africa

62 Orchard Rd, Cheltondale, Johannesburg, 2192, South Africa

Lancet Corner, Corner Stanley and Menton Rd, Richmond Auckland Park

Rosebank Lab, 3rd Floor, 8 Sturdee Avenue, Rosebank

173 Rivonia Road, Morningside, Sandton, South Africa Rochester Place Office Block A

8 Parks Street, Bedfordview, Germiston 

Free State and Northern Cape

Room G07, Mediclinic Bloemfontein, Kellner St, Westdene, Bloemfontein, 9301

112 Mac Dougall St, El Toro Park, Kimberley, 8301

RH Matjhabeng, Power Road, Reitzpark, Welkom

Western Cape

2 Heide Street, Bloemhof, Cape Town, South Africa

Brackenfell Medical Centre, Cnr Brackenfell & Old Paarl Road , Cape Town, South Africa

Cnr Longmarket & Parliament Street, Cape Town, South Africa

Smartsurv House, Century City, Cape Town, 7441

15 Paul Kruger Street, Durbanville, Cape Town, South Africa

Shop 9 De Kuilen Shopping Centre Carinus Street

7c Solway Street, Bellville West A, Cape Town, South Africa

91 Jan Smuts Dr, Pinelands, Cape Town, 7405, South Africa

Rondebosch Medical Center, 95 Klipfontein Rd, Rondebosch, Cape Town, 7700, South Africa

1st Floor, Room 4 Harbour Bay Medical Centre

Trumali House, Trumali Street, Harringtons Place, Stellenbosch, South Africa

Arun Place Block 6 Unit F, Cherrywood Gardens, Sir Lowry's Pass, South Africa

Stellenbosch Oewerpark Suite 12A Rokewood Road, Die Boord, Stellenbosch, South Africa

Kwa-Zulu Natal

Lenmed La Verna Private Hospital 1 Convent Rd, Ladysmith, 3370

Mediclinic Newcastle Private Hospital 78 Bird St, Newcastle Central, Newcastle, 2940

Life Empangeni Garden Clinic 50 Biyela St, Empangeni Central, Empangeni, 3880

Busamed Gateway private Hospital, 36-38 Aurora Dr, Umhlanga Rocks, Umhlanga, 4319

Berea 1st Floor, Mayet Medical Centre, 482 Randles Rd, Sydenham, Berea, 4091

Ahmed Al-Khadi Private Hospital 490 Jan Smuts Hwy, Mayville, Durban, 4058

Life Chatsmed Private Hospital Suite 121- 201 West Wing Chatsmed Garden Hospital, 80 Woodhurst Dr, Chatsworth, 4092

JMH Isipingo private hospital Suite 2 Grnd flr Medical Towers Isipingo Hospital, 162 Phila Ndwandwe Rd, Isipingo Rail, Isipingo, 4133

28 Bazley St, Port Shepstone, 4240

Suite 205 Midlands Medical Centre, 162-166 Masukwana St, Pietermaritzburg, 3201

Hilton Gardens, Hilton, 3245

Life Mt Edgecombe Private Hospital Ste 1 Phoenix Medical Ctr, Redberry Rd, Rockford, Phoenix, 4068

Life Entabeni Private Hospital Suite 8 Level 3 West Wing Entabeni Hospital, 148 Mazisi Kunene Rd, Berea, 4001

Limpopo

44A Grobler street, Polokwane Central

71 Wolksberg Road, Ivory Tusk Lodge, Tzaneen 

Corner Mpehephu & Mvusuludzo near Cash build, Thouyandou 

Clinix Private Hospital, No 86 Grosvenor Street, Phalaborwa 

Rustenburg

1 Kok Street, Rustenburg

North West

Cachet Park Depot, Shop 24 Cnr Steve Biko & Meyer Street, Potchefstroom, 2531

IOL
Health & Welfare

Share this article:

Related Articles