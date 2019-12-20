Couple and ‘chef’ caught with R1m drug 'treats' at house









Three dagga ‘cooks’ were busted after a Somerset West home industry was sniffed out. Cape Town - An alleged drug dealing couple along with their dagga-baking “chef” are expected to appear in the Somerset West Magistrates’ Court on Friday after they were busted by Metro Police with drugs worth R1 million. The couple was caught on Wednesday afternoon after they used a courier company to deliver a package of high grade weed to a customer. The delivery was intercepted by the Metro Police K9 Unit and provincial traffic services on the first day of a new project to curb drug trafficking on the highways of Cape Town, clamping down especially on trucks, and using an elite team of sniffer dogs. Shortly after noon, the cops led by Metro Chief, Wayne le Roux, set up a roadblock at the weighbridge on the N2 highway near Somerset West. Metro Police spokesperson, Superintendent Ruth Solomons, says while inspecting a courier van, K9 officer Zeke sniffed out parcels of dagga.

The drug dealers sent high-grade weed via a courier company.

Discovery

“This discovery led officers to an address in Somerset West, where they found various quantities of drugs which included 24 jars of magic mushrooms and dagga, three parcels of dagga, 55 syringes, an unknown quantity of hashish, 190 small boxes of mushroom cakes, a piece of cannabis fudge, five MDMA tablets and seven dagga plants.

“The estimated street value of the drugs was R1 million.”

Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says on arrival at the house, officers found a large group of children who they believe were customers.

The boys apparently tried to hide as cops pounced on the couple.

Wayne le Roux

The 56-year-old man and his 57-year-old wife were arrested and taken to Somerset West Police Station where they were charged with cultivating dagga and drug dealing.

Solomons says a 22-year-old man, who is suspected of being the “chef”, was also arrested.

“We suspect that he is the one that makes the dagga koekies because we also found cannabis fudge,” she says.

“The suspect had a wide range of dagga which included one jar of pineapple, three jars of blue gelato, two jars of blueberry and various other names marked on the jars.”

During the roadblock, the team also arrested a 45-year-old motorist found with fake R200 notes which amounted to R22 000.

Daily Voice