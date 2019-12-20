The couple was caught on Wednesday afternoon after they used a courier company to deliver a package of high grade weed to a customer.
The delivery was intercepted by the Metro Police K9 Unit and provincial traffic services on the first day of a new project to curb drug trafficking on the highways of Cape Town, clamping down especially on trucks, and using an elite team of sniffer dogs.
Shortly after noon, the cops led by Metro Chief, Wayne le Roux, set up a roadblock at the weighbridge on the N2 highway near Somerset West.
Metro Police spokesperson, Superintendent Ruth Solomons, says while inspecting a courier van, K9 officer Zeke sniffed out parcels of dagga.