Court finds decision to send Zandile Mafe for psychiatric evaluation unlawful

On Tuesday, the Western Cape High Court set aside an order requesting Mafe to be sent to the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for mental observation for 30 days. The court stated that Mafe must be released from the facility.

Durban - The decision to send alleged Parliament arson accused, Zandile Mafe, was unlawful and unconstitutional.

Judge President John Hlophe said further detention of Mafe is unlawful and should come to an end with immediate effect.

The court has further ruled that Mafe be moved to a holding cell pending his upcoming bail application.

Last week, Mafe's legal team challenged their client's referral. An urgent application for bail was filed and partly heard on Saturday.