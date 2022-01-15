Court postpones Zandile Mafe’s bail application

According to the NPA this is because Mafe's legal team wants to challenge their client's referral to a psychiatric hospital.

Durban - THE Western Cape has postponed Zandile Mafe's bail application to next week.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the defence is going to amend its notion to include their challenge on the referral.

"We have to deal with that first. That will be dealt with on Tuesday and the bail application will be dealt with on Saturday," he told the media.

Mafe is accused of starting a fire at the Parliament precinct on January 2. He was not in court on Saturday.