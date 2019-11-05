Court rules man accused of raping, murdering Uyinene Mrwetyana may be named, photographed









Luyanda Botho, 42, faces charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice. Screengrab Cape Town - The man accused of raping and killing University of Cape Town (UCT) student, Uyinene Mrwetyana briefly appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on Tuesday. The case was postponed to 7 November for indictment and transfer to the Western Cape High Court. Reports said Magistrate Goolam Bawa ruled that Luyanda Botha could be named and photographed. The 42-year-old Post Office worker faces charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice. He allegedly raped then bludgeoned the 19-year-old student to death after luring her to the post office in Claremont after hours in August. Botha allegedly confessed to the crimes when police arrested and questioned him six days after the crime. It was also revealed that the man had a criminal record prior to his appointment at the Clareinch Post Office.

A group of protesters gathered outside the court, chanting songs and holding up placards demanding justice for the slain UCT student.

Following the brief court appearance of the accused, the National Prosecuting Athority (NPA) officials briefed the media on its role to address crime.

“We will ensure that the vacancies of the prosecution are filled," Western Cape director of public prosecutions Rodney de Kock said.

"We want to capacitate the prosecution correctly and ensure that the expertise we need to deal with certain types of crimes, such as violence against women and children and organised crimes are dealt with by very senior prosecutors and to do that, we must ensure that all our other posts are filled.

"The message to society is that it’s not business as usual, we want to turn this around and we want to ensure that the crime rates go down and that’s the ultimate objective that we stop crime from being committed in our communities.

"The prosecution will do anything in its power with civil society, with partners, with the police to ensure that we play our role to try and address the crime that we are seeing at the moment," De Kock said.