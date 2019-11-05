Cape Town - The man accused of raping and killing University of Cape Town (UCT) student, Uyinene Mrwetyana briefly appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on Tuesday.
The case was postponed to 7 November for indictment and transfer to the Western Cape High Court.
Reports said Magistrate Goolam Bawa ruled that Luyanda Botha could be named and photographed.
The 42-year-old Post Office worker faces charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice. He allegedly raped then bludgeoned the 19-year-old student to death after luring her to the post office in Claremont after hours in August.
Botha allegedly confessed to the crimes when police arrested and questioned him six days after the crime. It was also revealed that the man had a criminal record prior to his appointment at the Clareinch Post Office.