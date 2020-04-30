Covid-19: Checkers Plumstead employee tests positive

Johannesburg - A Western Cape Checkers supermarket was closed on Wednesday when an employee tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The Shoprite Group, which owns Checkers, said they took the decision to close the store in line with Covid-19 guidelines.

The Shoprite Group said it had informed both the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and Department of Health about the case.

“The store closed immediately and a professional decontamination company (was) brought in to sanitize and deep clean. The store will be reopened in consultation with the provincial Department of Health,” said the company.

The Shoprite Group said it would now support an employee screening programme through the company’s mobile clinic has immediately been put into place.

“Those who had close contact are now self-quarantining for 14 days,” said the company.

This comes as South Africa enters Day 35 of the lockdown Level 5. The country has over 100 Covid-19 fatalities and over 5300 confirmed cases since the first case was confirmed on March 5.