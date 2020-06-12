Covid-19 claims life of celebrated school rugby coach Faizel Adams

Cape Town - The rugby and school fraternities are mourning the death of a beloved coach and teacher who succumbed to Covid-19 on his 50th birthday. Faizel Adam, who was an educator at Florida High School in Ravensmead and the Western Cape Under-18 Craven Week coach, passed away on Wednesday night after spending more than a month in hospital on a ventilator. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed Adams’ death but said they are not at liberty to disclose the cause. “The WCED does not disclose the medical records of our employees,” she said. “A teacher has passed away at Florida High School. Our condolences to his family, friends and the school community.”

Hammond stressed that the teacher did not return to school on 1 June and therefore there was no fear of contamination.

“Please note (that) the teacher has not returned to the school since they have reopened. He has been hospitalised for over a month. Therefore, there was no contact at the school.”

A former WP Under-19 player, Adam was the WP Under-18 Craven Week rugby coach for Western Province, and taught Life Science at Florida High, where he started a rugby programme.

The school principal was not available for comment while the Adam’s family could not be reached.

Messages of condolences have been pouring in.

The Western Cape Teachers Forum posted on their Facebook page: “Our deepest and sincerest condolences to the Florida Secondary School Community in Ravensmead, as well as the family of Mr. Faizel Adam, who passed away on his 50th birthday today as a result of Covid-19 complications.”

Adam was also involved in coaching at Fairmont High and Durbanville High.

Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) President Zelt Marais said Adam’s impact on the rugby community was immense and his loss will be mourned by all who came into contact with him.

“We have lost a truly inspirational rugby man, who has made such a positive impact in the lives of everyone he knew,” he says

“Our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Adam family and friends, as well as the wider Western Province Rugby fraternity, which has lost a selfless son.”

The WP under-18 Craven Week team was undefeated in 2018 and 2019.

Yusuf Jackson from the South African Rugby Union posted on Facebook: “It was awesome to work with you at many of our Youth Weeks tournaments. A true human who had great humility! Today was your 50th birthday too! You were a mentor to many of our next generation rugby players.”

