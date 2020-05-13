Covid-19 claims life of eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom

Cape Town - Cape Town-based, eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom, 45, died in hospital on Wednesday morning after testing positive for Covid-19, eMedia Investments said. "Lungile Tom was admitted to hospital on Sunday night, May 10, with Covid-19 related symptoms. He was tested and admitted to intensive care. Lungile’s test results confirmed that he had Covid-19, and he passed away in hospital this morning, Wednesday, May 13," the statement read. "In adherence to government regulations, we have disinfected and closed the affected floor. The company has instituted a tracing and tracking process. Employees who have had contact with Lungile have been advised to stay at home. They will be tested and go into self-isolation." The company said it was saddened by the loss of Tom. Tom started at eNCA in December 2013 as an ENG camera operator before joining the 24-hour news television broadcaster, he also worked at CNBC Africa, eMedia chief operating officer, Antonio Lee said.

“Lungile was known for his larger than life personality and his dedication to his craft. His buoyant laughter will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his wife, Nandipha, and his children,” Lee said.

eMedia said it was making plans to honour Tom’s memory.

Tributes poured in for Tom from his peers on social media.

Former colleague and broadcast journalist Malungelo Booi tweeted: "My heart goes out to Lungile Tom's family and his colleagues. Always friendly and helpful."

Journalist Alex Patrick tweeted: "Saddened by the loss of eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom who died this morning after he was admitted to hospital on Sunday night with Covid-19 related symptoms. His test results confirmed last night that he had the virus. Condolences to friends and family – we have lost a great one."

Bianca Capazorio, spokesperson for Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, said: "My heartfelt condolences to the media fraternity today as they mourn the loss of one of their own, Lungile Tom. Lungile was a joy to work with and my heart goes out to his family and his friends."

On Tuesday, the health ministry said that the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in South Africa had increased by 698 to 11 350. It was the highest daily increase of cases seen in the country yet.

The Western Cape continues to register the highest number of cases, with 6 105, accounting for 53.8% of all cases nationally. It accounted for 484 of the new cases registered since Monday, and according to data supplied by the provincial authorities, more than 5 000 of the province's Covid-19 infections were recorded in Cape Town.

Gauteng has 2 014 and the Eastern Cape has the third highest number of cases per province with 1 504, the ministry said, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 1 394.

Nationwide, 369 697 Covid-19 tests have been performed, with 13 630 conducted in the past 24 hours.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed 206 lives in South Africa.

The Council for Medical Schemes on Tuesday confirmed that its chairperson, Clarence Mini, was among those who had died of complications linked to the virus.

African News Agency/ANA