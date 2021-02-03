Covid-19 death of ’fit and active’ karate master shocks Mitchells Plain

The Grandmaster of Karate in Mitchells Plain, Shihan Wallace Fortuin, died due to Covid-19 on Sunday. The 64-year-old dad of two taught karate in the Plain for more than 42 years and was known as a legend of his craft. Shihan Wallace was the owner of Shukokai Karate dojo based at the Portlands Recreational Hall and Portlands Indoor Centre where he gave classes throughout the week. Shihan is a Japanese honorific in the martial arts, given to experts or senior instructors. It can be translated as "master instructor". Grandmaster of karate Shihan Wallace Fortuin from Mitchells Plain adjudicating a Shukokai karate contest. Picture: Supplied Shihan Wallace served as a national coach and international referee at various competitions, and had a passion to teach laaities from his own community.

According to his widow Vyon, 52, he was always healthy, but developed a cough two weeks ago.

“We did the Covid test at Victoria Hospital and his results came back positive,” she says.

Shihan Wallace Fortuin from Mitchells Plain Picture: Supplied

“They didn't keep him there because his oxygen levels were high enough for him to go home.

“The nights were the worst, my sons helped him to breathe, shower and use the toilet.”

Vyon says his condition worsened and on Friday, 22 January, he asked to be taken to the hospital.

“He said he couldn’t breathe any more and wanted to go to hospital for oxygen,” she says.

“We called the ambulance and he was put on high-flow oxygen at the Mitchells Plain Covid Hospital where he stayed for the week.

“On Sunday, around 6pm, he called us to say he is fine and doing okay, but just before 8pm the doctor called us to come in because his condition deteriorated.

“Myself and his two sisters went, but he was already gone when we got there.”

A heartbroken Vyon says her husband’s death is a huge shock as he lived a healthy lifestyle.

“He had no illnesses, he was fit and active because of his karate. They said he died of Covid-pneumonia.

“I will miss him. He was soft-hearted and kind, everyone knew him that way, he believed in good values and morals. He made me proud in everything he did.”

Ward councillor Eddie Andrews said Shihan Wallace was a force to be reckoned with.

“He was not just a coach but, to some, a father figure giving guidance.

“Whenever he approached me, it was all about wanting more for the children and seeking assistance to effect that vision.

“His loss is devastating to the Mitchells Plain community.”

Today at 5pm, the family will be hosting a drive-by memorial at their home in San Francisco Street, Portlands.

Daily Voice